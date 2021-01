Jan. 7, 2021

There will be open prayer room Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon at Trinity United Methodist Church.

There will be members of the prayer team in the prayer room to pray with people if they want to be prayed with.

Private prayer is welcomed too. There will be drive up prayer moments for persons who don’t feel comfortable coming inside.

For more information, call the church at 270-384-3259. You can call and request prayer on the phone.