Operation American Resolve May Fly Over Columbia, Summit Manor

Emergency Management Director Mike Keltner reports that there is a potential addition to the flight plan of Operation American Resolve on Friday, May 1, 2020.

As part of Operation American Resolve, the Kentucky Air National Guard will potentially fly over a portion of Columbia and Summit Manor Nursing Home Friday afternoon around 3:15-3:30 p.m. using a pair of Lockheed C-130 Hercules turboprop transport aircraft. The flight will cross a large portion of Kentucky and, according to the air guard, is part of a nationwide salute to all those supporting the COVID-19 response efforts.

As we all know weather, route and timing could be altered but if you are available it would be worth keeping an eye on the sky over Columbia in that time frame.

The following Lexington Herald link provides more information about Operation American Resolve.

https://www.kentucky.com/news/coronavirus/article242419661.html