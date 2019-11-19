Operation Christmas Child collection week

The Operation Christmas Child Processing Center located at the Columbia First Church of the Nazarene Wheet Fellowship Hall held the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon at 5 PM. Pictured our Tricia Cole, Judy Cole, Taylor Cole, Jace Cole, Zack Bullock, Christine Williams, Denise Fudge, and Mark Fudge.

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child began Monday, Nov. 18 and runs through Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. We are hoping to collect as many shoebox gifts to send to children and families in need as possible. If you need more information on how to get involved simply call 270-634-2919.

Once again the Columbia First Church of the Nazarene Wheet Fellowship Hall located at 1200 Jamestown Street, Columbia, KY, will be the drop off location for Adair County. The dates and times for drop off are as follows: