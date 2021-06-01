Otis Burton, 87, of Columbia died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Hospital from injuries sustained in an auto accident.

He was born in Adair County on January 30, 1934 to the late Robert and Dorinda Burton. He was the husband of the late Nellie Nancy Harmon Burton.

Mr. Burton formerly attended the Calvary Temple Church and enjoyed dairy farming and spending time with his family.

Survivors include four children Mary Betty Helm (Kenny), Morris Benny Burton and John Jeffro Burton (Karen) all of Columbia and Marilyn Bessie Judd (Tony) of Greensburg, KY; nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one on the way.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by two children Mae Beverly Burton and Michael Bradley Burton; a granddaughter Tonia Rena Helm, and siblings Pink Burton, Sarah Burton, Cecile Cowan, Lizzie Cowan, Rissie Burton and Gladys Burton.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m., and continue on Wednesday morning until time for the service.

Bro. Troy McWhorter and Bro Ralph Foster will be officiating and the pallbearers will be Josh Harden, Billy Smith, Josh Helm, Terry Judd, Junior Crawhorn and Brandon Bloyd.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.