Owen Lee Pollard, 98, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Adair County on October 24, 1922 to the late Mont and Emma Garmon Pollard. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Gladys Evelyn Curry Pollard.

Before becoming home-bound, he attended Victory Community Church in Columbia. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include: son, George Pollard and his wife Melody of Columbia; daughters, Brenda Smith and future husband John English of Russell Springs, and Sally Kemp and her husband Jimmy of Columbia; six grandchildren, Troy Pollard and his wife Susan of Columbia; Tammy Crew and her husband Jeff of Jamestown; Retired Captain Shane Pollard and his wife Stephanie of Huntsville, AL; Dr. Lindsey Smith Wilson and her husband Jason; Lacey Smith and Logan Smith, all of Russell Springs; Josh Kemp and his wife Jennifer, and Nick Kemp and his wife, Whitney; nine great grandchildren: Jordan, Emma, Rachel, Lily Kate and Lexie Pollard, Cody Grant, Evelyn and Easton Wilson and Syrus Bond; sisters Catherine Williams of Campbellsville and Louise Brockman of Columbia, and a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by son, Ronnie Pollard; and brothers Lester, Robert “Bud” and Grover Pollard.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and will continue on Friday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Rev. Bill Henson, Rev. Dwan Hadley and Rev. Ralph Tennyson will be officiating and pallbearers will be Shane Pollard, Troy Pollard, Logan Smith, Jason Wilson, Ty Hodges, Cody Grant, Tammy Crew and Phil Aaron.