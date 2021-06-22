‘Paint the Town’ set for Aug. 4-5

The City of Columbia will be sponsoring the second annual “Paint The Town” event on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 4-5.

The community is being asked to use chalk to design the sidewalks around the courthouse square, along with areas immediate off the square.

‘We would like families, businesses, churches, and organizations to come to town and paint a square,” said Columbia Mayor Pamela Hoots.

People will be asked to do their chalk design(s) Aug. 4-5 and in case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled. Mayor Hoots will be sponsoring a gift basket for the winner.

If you would like a square of sidewalk, please call city hall at 270-384-2501.

The sidewalks will be for public view for the second annual “Truck It Up,” event, scheduled Aug. 6.