Wednesday, June 24, 2020

As a community project; the City of Columbia will be sponsoring an event, “Paint The Town.” Sidewalks will have chalk designs around square; and, in the areas immediate off the square.

‘We would like families, businesses, churches, and organizations to come to town and paint a square,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots.

People will be asked to do their chalk design(s) on Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9. The designs will be available for the public to view that weekend. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled.

If you would like a square of sidewalk, please call City Hall at 270-384-2501 and you will be assigned a section of sidewalk.

Mayor Pam will be sponsoring a local gift basket to the winner.

The City wants this to be a community event. There will be sections between each entry for social distance.