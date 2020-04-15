Pam Hughes, 50, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

She was born August 11, 1969, in Adair County and was a CNA and Med Tech at Summit Manor Nursing Home for 32 years.

Her father, Jimmy Hughes, preceded her in death on June 17, 2018.

Survivors include:

Her mother – Fern Staton Hughes of Columbia

One daughter – Brie Hughes of Columbia

Two brothers – Juan Hughes (Anita) of Louisville and Adrian Hughes of Columbia

Four aunts – Teresa Igo of Marietta, Georgia, Paulette Lasley of Campbellsville, Marlene Johnson of Columbia, Becky Taylor (Dwight) of Columbia

Several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends

In accordance with Governor Beshear’s recommendations and in compliance with the CDC, the service will be private with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

For anyone who would like to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit Pam’s obituary on our website (www.grissommartin.com) and we will see that the family receives it.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com