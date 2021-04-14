Pandemic numbers in Kentucky keep going wrong way

Gov. Andy Beshear warned Monday that Kentuckians need to do what it takes to ward off a likely rise in cases, as has happened every other time the state has been in a plateau, as it is now.
The way to do that, he said, is to get vaccinated. That advice became a bit complicated on Tuesday after federal experts asked states to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of blood clots in six of the 6.8 million people who have received it. Kentucky did that.
“Everyone should still get one of the other two Covid-19 vaccines during this pause,” Beshear said in a news release. “We cannot let this slow us down. The United States is going to get about 1.85 million more doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week. We should be able to make up any loss of appointments. Stay calm – it looks like the risk here from the J&J vaccine is very, very small versus the really significant risk of being harmed by Covid.”