Pandolfi arrested on multiple charges

Robert Pandolfi of California was arrested and is facing multiple charges after being stopped on the Cumberland Parkway around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Columbia Police officers responded to a call of a vehicle speeding on the parkway. Officers clocked the vehicle at over 110 miles per hour and initiated a traffic stop.

Upon making contact with the driver of the car, Pandolfi was seen attempting to throw an object from the vehicle. It was located and found to be a pipe with suspected methamphetamine inside. Pandolfi was taken into custody with no further incident.

Pandolfi, 49, has a listed residence of Lakewood, Ca., and has been charged with numerous traffic violations as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Officer Josh Durbin was the arresting officer and was assisted on scene by officer Nathan Bradshaw.