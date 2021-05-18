Adair County Community Voice

Thoughtful, Thorough, and Truthful News Coverage in Columbia, Kentucky

Pandolfi arrested on multiple charges

Robert Pandolfi of California was arrested and is facing multiple charges after being stopped on the Cumberland Parkway around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Columbia Police officers responded to a call of a vehicle speeding on the parkway. Officers clocked the vehicle at over 110 miles per hour and initiated a traffic stop.

Upon making contact with the driver of the car, Pandolfi was seen attempting to throw an object from the vehicle. It was located and found to be a pipe with suspected methamphetamine inside. Pandolfi was taken into custody with no further incident.

Pandolfi, 49, has a listed residence of Lakewood, Ca., and has been charged with numerous traffic violations as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Officer Josh Durbin was the arresting officer and was assisted on scene by officer Nathan Bradshaw.

 