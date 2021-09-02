Parents charged in death of 10-month-old

The parents of an infant girl who died in Adair County in June 2020 have been charged in her death.

Bradley J. Graham, 36, has been charged with reckless homicide, and Melanie A. Graham, 36, has been charged with manslaughter, 2nd degree.

They were indicted by an Adair County grand jury on Thursday, with records released by the Adair County Circuit Clerk’s office on Tuesday.

On June 4, 2020 at 9:36 a.m. the Columbia City Police were dispatched to Bridgeport Circle in reference to a child that was not responsive. Adair County Deputy Coroner Wayne Ray responded and pronounced 10-month-old Arya Wyntre Belle Graham as deceased.

Officers on the scene began a death investigation and after an autopsy was performed, and a forensic toxicology exam, it was determined that the infant died from a fentanyl overdose.

The child, Arya Wyntre Belle Graham, was born July 17, 2019, according to a death announcement released in Louisville.

The indictment against Melanie Graham, also known as Melanie McGinity, lists her current address as Cleveland, Ohio. She is accused of wantonly causing the death of the child, where the death resulted from her unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $25,000 cash.

Bradley Graham is now listed as living in Louisville. The indictment only states that he is accused of recklessly causing the death of the infant. Bail was set at $20,000 cash.

Both parties were located and taken into custody by the Cleveland, Ohio police department for the Adair County indictment warrants and will be extradited at a later date. Columbia Police Sgt. Evan Burton is the lead investigator and is being assisted by the coroner’s office, KSP Post 15, and Kentucky Department of Child Protective Services.