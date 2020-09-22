Passenger flown out and operator arrested after weekend ATV accident

Deputy Sheriff Chandler Staten was dispatched to the Sparksville Community on Weed Sparksville Road to a reported ATV collision on Saturday, Sept. 19 just after 11 p.m.

Upon arrival it was found that Austin Patterson, 22, of Greensburg was operating a Polaris Razor on the roadway along with passengers Amanda Rigsby and Page Patterson.

Preliminary investigation shows he lost control of his Razor in a curve resulting in it leaving the roadway and overturning multiple times ejecting the operator two passengers.

Rigsby was transported by Adair County EMS to T.J. Health Columbia and then airlifted by Air Evac to Vanderbilt.

Austin Patterson and Page Patterson refused medical treatment. Austin Patterson was then placed into custody on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, aggravating circumstances; and wanton endangerment, 2 counts.

Additional charges are pending as the Adair County Sheriffs Office continues investigation .