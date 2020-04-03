Patient at Summit Manor Tests Positive for COVID-19

A patient at Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Judge Executive Gale Cowan and Shawn Crabtree from the Lake Cumberland Health District Health Department announced the case Friday morning.

Crabtree said he informed Judge Cowan of the positive case Thursday afternoon but recommended she not announce it until this morning to give the nursing home staff time to respond before becoming inundated with calls from family members.

LCDHD dispatched a team to the facility Thursday afternoon and made recommendations, which the nursing home has already implemented, Crabtree said. The confirmed patient is now self-isolated and her two roommates are self-isolated.

The Signature Healthcare corporate office issued a release saying they have taken every precaution possible at their facilities but prepared for not if but when a case was identified.

“We are ready now that the day is here,” said Chris Cox, COO. “This is why we hired the experts we have on our team, including a new chief infectious disease physician. Our intense preparations have paid off, especially in this situation with staff screening themselves and residents daily, and with staff readily identifying anyone who might have the virus early and getting them sent out and tested right away.”

Cox said they are taking every precaution possible and following every guideline from CDC and other agencies, which include daily screening, restricting facility access.

The Summit Manor case is the third confirmed case in Adair County.