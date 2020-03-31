Patient from Adair County tests positive for COVID-19 at T.J. Regional Health

FROM T.J. REGIONAL HEALTH. MARCH 31, 2020

Earlier today we were notified that a patient from Adair County, who was treated at T.J. Health Columbia and then admitted at T.J. Samson, has tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test result came back after the patient had been discharged to continue recovering at home. While in the hospital, the patient was treated in the designated COVID-19 unit and was discharged under isolation protocol.

To protect the privacy of the patient and their family, no further information about the patient will be released.

Visitation continues to be highly restricted at both T.J. Health Columbia and at T.J. Samson Community Hospital and the TJ Health Pavilion, with few exceptions. Everyone who enters any of our facilities will continue to be screened upon entry according to CDC guidelines.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to please call our hotline before seeking treatment if you or someone you know is concerned about symptoms or exposure,” said Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health. “The hotline is staffed by registered nurses, who can help answer any questions and provide clinical direction. The local hotline number is 270-651-4400.”

Visit the Coronavirus resource page on the T.J. Regional Health website and follow the T.J. Regional Health Facebook page for additional updates.

To stay up-to-date on the latest developments and available information from federal and state agencies, visit the cdc.gov/coronavirus or kycovid19.ky.gov sites or call the Kentucky state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

T.J. Regional Health, the parent system of multiple healthcare clinics, is anchored by T.J. Samson Community Hospital, a 196-bed acute-care facility with 16 skilled-care beds, based in Glasgow that is fully accredited by the Joint Commission, and the T.J. Health Pavilion, which provides outpatient care and physician offices. T.J. Regional Health also operates numerous Rural Health Clinics in the South Central Kentucky region.