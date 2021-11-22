Patricia Faye Darnell, 64, of Columbia, died Friday, November 19, 2021 at Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville, KY. She was born in Adair County, on November 4, 1957 to the late Edwin Paul Vanarsdale and Dorothy Montgomery Vanarsdale of Columbia, who survives.

Pat attended Trinity United Methodist Church and enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She was a giving and caring soul that always had a smile on her face. Her greatest love was being “Nana” to her grandchildren and all of their friends.

Survivors include her loving husband Danny Darnell of Columbia; two sons, Adam Darnell (Karen) and Anthony Darnell (Shanna) both of Columbia; seven grandchildren, Colin, Lindsey, Callum, Liam, Evan, Kinley and Carson Darnell; her mother-in-law, Catherine Darnell of Columbia; three brothers, Ronnie Vanarsdale (Sandra) of Shelbyville, KY, Joe Vanarsdale (Anita) of Columbia, and Doug Vanarsdale (Pam) of Columbia, and several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Tommy Vanarsdale and Donna Hatfield.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Trinity United Methodist Church with burial in the Columbia Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Rev. Steve Pescosolido and Bro. Bobby Withers will be officiating and pallbearers will be Joe Vanarsdale, Doug Vanarsdale, Ronnie Vanarsdale, Eric Vanardsale, Logan Vanarsdale and Chad Biven. Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Myers, Robbie Harmon, Troy Hancock, Alex Hancock and all her former co-workers at Colonel William Casey and ACPC.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the fund of your choice at Trinity United Methodist Church or “ACPC The Family Place” at Adair Co. Board of Education, 1204 Greensburg St., Columbia, KY 42728.