Patricia Jane Daugherty, 77, of Campbellsville, KY died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville, KY. Born in the Garlan community of Adair County she was the daughter of the late Arlie and Faye Goodin Shepherd.

Mrs. Daugherty was former employee of Campbellsville University and loved growing beautiful flowers.

She is survived by three sons Michael Daugherty (CeeCee), Jerry Daugherty and Scott Leggett (Elizabeth) all of Campbellsville, KY; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a brother James Shepherd (Juanita) of Elizabethtown, KY; two sisters Joann Simpson and Judy Hopper (Cliff) both of Columbia and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Joe Simpson.

Funeral services will be 10:00am Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4:00pm Thursday at the funeral home.