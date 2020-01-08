Patricia Janes, 77, of Louisville, KY died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Rockford Manor Nursing Home in Louisville, KY. Born in Breeding, KY she was the daughter of the late Hobson and Mable Vera Tabor Janes.

Ms. Janes was a member of the Chestnut Grove Christian Church. She loved music, singing and playing games.

Survivors include a sister Juanita Underhill (Ed) of Shepardsville, KY, a sister-in-law Estelle Janes of Columbia and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with Bro. Jessie Hagan officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery.