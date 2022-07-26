Patty Ann Scott Keltner, 68, of the Portland community in Adair County, died Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 1:33 a.m. at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

She was born June 21, 1954, in Campbellsville, Kentucky. She graduated from Taylor County High School, worked at Osh Kosh B’Gosh for many years, a homemaker, a member of Columbia Baptist Church, where she was always involved in the youth activities and more recently involved with the youth at Columbia First Church of the Nazarene.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Scott; her step-father, Everett Wilson; and a daughter, Lisa Crawhorn.

Survivors include: husband of 37 years – Billy Joe Keltner of Portland; children – Lora George (Darren) of Bardstown, Elesha Butler (Bill) of Rineyville, Thomas Keltner (Danielle) of Columbia, Sean Keltner (Becky) of Russell Springs, Jason Keltner (Tessa) of Albany; mother – Freda Perkins (Scott) Wilson of Campbellsville; grandchildren – Keeley, Riley, Jenna, Andrew, Peyton, Ember, Jacob, Storm, Cameron, Ian, Conner, Darcy and Kaladin; brothers – James Scott and Greg Scott both of Campbellsville; several nieces, nephews and many other special family and friends

Funeral service – Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Brent Piatt officiating. Visitation after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday

The family would appreciate a donation to the Columbia First Church of the Nazarene Youth, instead of flowers. These can be left at the funeral home

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements