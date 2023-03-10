Paul Riley, age 78 of Corydon, Ind., formerly of Burkesville, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. Paul was born on January 22, 1945 in Cumberland County to the late Stanley Benton Riley and Dorothy Branham Riley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell Riley and C.W. Riley and one sister Shirley Riley.

Survivors Include:

Three Brothers- Norman Riley(Joyce) of Genoa City, WI, James Riley(Dolly) of Columbia, and Richard Riley(Kay) of New Albany, Ind.

Three Sisters- Peggy Riley of Corydon, Ind., Mary Lawson(Gary) of Summer Shade, Ky. and Bonnie Proffitt of Shepherdsville, Ky.

Four nieces, five nephews and a host of other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral Service:

Tuesday, March 07, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with Bro. Harold Stilts officiating. Burial was in Bow Schoolhouse Cemetery.

Pallbearers – James Riley, Richard Riley, Robert Riley, Bo Biggs, Kelly Bow and Freddie Bow

Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.