Paul Wayne Dinkens, III, 47, of Columbia, KY died Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Mt. Carmel Boat Ramp as a result of a drowning accident. Born in Indianapolis, IN he was the son of the late Paul Wayne Dinkens and Beverly Bolton Campbell and her husband John of Nashville, IN who survives.

In addition to his mother and step-father he is survived by his wife Leeanna Emberton Dinkens; six children Ryan, Ranee, Codey, Hailey and Nevaeh Dinkens and Heidy Lock; two step-children Jasmine and Jaden Cummins; a sister Tina Newton and a brother Timothy Bolton.

The family chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.