Paula J. Eubank, 64, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Friday, January 8, 2021 at U.K. Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

She was born July 28, 1956, in Adair County, to the late Hall and Eva Willis Johnson. Paula was a member of Columbia Church of Christ, taught in the Adair County School System for 17 years and was owner of Hallmark for many years.

Survivors include:

Her husband – David Eubank of Columbia

Three sons – Dave and his wife Erin Eubank, Eric and his wife Tina Eubank all of Bowling Green and James Allen Eubank of Columbia

A God-daughter – Teresa Eubank of Columbia

Three sisters – Peggy Ellis, Connie Stone & Becky Rogers all of Columbia

Eight grandchildren – Dawson, Dylan, Olivia, Ava, Carson, Eli, Stella & Lacie Kay

Two God grandchildren – Andrea & Sylvia

Several other relatives & friends

The celebration of Paula’s life was on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Columbia Church of Christ with Dean Roach & Mike Ellis officiating

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

