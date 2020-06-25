Peggy Bennett, 80, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 8:25 A.M. at Summit Manor Nursing Home.

She was born February 8, 1940, in Adair County, to the late Frank and Lorena Coomer Bennett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Murrell and two brothers, Lyndell and Jimmy Bennett.

Peggy was a member of the former Morris Chapel United Methodist Church and worked at Fruit of the Loom for 38 years.

Survivors include:

One brother – Barry (Marsha) Bennett of Columbia

Two sisters – Elaine (Mike) Downs of Columbia, Patsy (Jimmy) Sapp of Carrollton

A sister-in-law – Brenda Bennett of Columbia

Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Hugh Withers officiating

Burial in Morris Chapel Cemetery

Visitation after 10:00 A.M. Friday

The Healthy at Work Guidelines issued by the State will be followed

Casket Bearers: Ricky Bennett, Greg Murrell, David Murrell, Chris Downs, Josh Downs, Scott Bennett, Ty Bennett, Brent Sapp & In Memory Of Patrick Sapp

Honorary: Devon Brown, Beth Sapp, Rhonda Loy, Jennifer Richerson, Leslie Rogers

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements