Peggy Bennett, 80, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 8:25 A.M. at Summit Manor Nursing Home.
She was born February 8, 1940, in Adair County, to the late Frank and Lorena Coomer Bennett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Murrell and two brothers, Lyndell and Jimmy Bennett.
Peggy was a member of the former Morris Chapel United Methodist Church and worked at Fruit of the Loom for 38 years.
Survivors include:
One brother – Barry (Marsha) Bennett of Columbia
Two sisters – Elaine (Mike) Downs of Columbia, Patsy (Jimmy) Sapp of Carrollton
A sister-in-law – Brenda Bennett of Columbia
Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends
Funeral service – Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Hugh Withers officiating
Burial in Morris Chapel Cemetery
Visitation after 10:00 A.M. Friday
The Healthy at Work Guidelines issued by the State will be followed
Casket Bearers: Ricky Bennett, Greg Murrell, David Murrell, Chris Downs, Josh Downs, Scott Bennett, Ty Bennett, Brent Sapp & In Memory Of Patrick Sapp
Honorary: Devon Brown, Beth Sapp, Rhonda Loy, Jennifer Richerson, Leslie Rogers
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements