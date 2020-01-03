Perry Curry, 52, of Indianapolis, IN died at his residence. Born in Indianapolis, IN he was the son of the late Billy Lee Curry and Rachel Wheet Curry of Columbia who survives.

Perry was a member of the Westside Nazarene Church in Indianapolis, IN.

In addition to his mother he is survived by a brother Mark Curry of Columbia; a sister Elizabeth Ann Zorn (Paul) of Cincinnati, OH; an aunt Emily Wheet of Columbia and several other aunts and uncles.

Graveside services will be 1:30pm Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00-1:00pm at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.