Phillip M. Shroyer, age 84, of Gulfport, Mississippi, passed away on November 11, 2021 in Gulfport, MS. Phillip was a resident of Gulfport since 2005.

Mr. Shroyer received his bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University and his master’s degree from the University of Louisville. He was a 1st Lt. in the U.S. Army Artillery, from 1959 to 1966 and worked for the Veteran’s Administration. Mr. Shroyer was an Elder in the Presbyterian Church of America and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gulfport.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice Jonson and Alberta Norene Tramp Shroyer; sons, John Paxton Shroyer and Michael Phillip Shroyer; and his brother, Jon Roger Shroyer.

Mr. Shroyer is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anne Paxton Shroyer of Gulfport, MS; his daughter, Deanna Lynn Vogt (Larry) of Long Beach, MS; his sister-in-law, Sylvia Shroyer; his grandchildren, Katharine Anne, Tyler Houston, and Jessica Renae Shroyer, all of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kaleena Shroyer Lindsey, of KY, Anthony and Jessi David of Elizabethtown, KY, and Marshall Vogt of Selma, NC; and his great grandchildren, Ashton, Holly, and Amelia David.

Mr. Shroyer chose cremation and a memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in Columbia, with burial in the Columbia Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 27, 2021 after 8:30 a.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association at LBDA.org.