Phillip Wayne Bunch, 70, of Jamestown, KY died Friday, January 29, 2021 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon, KY. He was born on May 16, 1950 in Russell County to the late Kenneth Eugene and Dora Viola Higginbotham Bunch.

He was retired from General Electric after 38years of service in Louisville, KY and he enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Brenda Sue Ballenger Bunch of Jamestown, KY; two children Douglas Bunch of Surprise, AZ and Shannon Bunch Johnson (Shane) of Russell Springs, KY; three grandchildren Austin, Aidan and Addison Johnson; two brothers Edward Eugene Bunch (Judy) of Columbia, KY and Mitchell Bunch (Deanna) of Whitley City, KY; three sisters Shelby Smith (Hollin) and Sue Antle (Raymond) both of Russell Springs, KY and Sandra Yates of Columbia, KY; several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives also survive.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two siblings Danny Dale Bunch and Shirley Grant.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Blakey Cemetery in Russell County. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00-8:00pm at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.