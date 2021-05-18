Phipps arrested after long standoff

Adam Phipps of Columbia has been arrested on multiple charges after an eight-hour standoff with law enforcement.

Adair County 911 received a call Monday of an impaired driver on Hwy. 55 north. An Adair County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched and located the suspect around 3:30 a.m. Deputy Joey Keith initiated a traffic stop but the suspect fled as Deputy Keith approached the window.

The pursuit, joined by officers from the Columbia Police Department, eventually moved into Green County and was terminated.

The Adair County Sheriff’s office was able to identify the vehicle operator as Phipps and later obtained several warrants for his arrest. Deputies went to the operator’s residence at approximately 10 p.m. and Phipps refused to come out. He barricaded himself in the residence and was seen inside coming to the window with a rifle

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman began negotiating with Phipps for over seven hours. The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team was contacted and on its way when Phipps agreed to surrender.

Phipps is lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail and is facing charges of fleeing and evading police, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, wanton endangerment, first degree; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputy Keith is leading the investigation.