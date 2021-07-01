Phyllis Rogers Green, 74, passed away June 30, 2021 at her residence.

She was born in the Gradyville community of Adair County on July 18, 1946 to the late William Clyde Grant and Nealie Keltner Grant. Phyllis was a co-founder of Rogers Trucking Inc. Some of her interests included spending time in Florida, bowling, watching UK basketball and the Western Channel.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Tommy Rogers; one brother, Raymond Grant; one sister, Janet Grant; and one step-grandson, Kody Pelly.

Survivors include: husband – Paul Green, Jr., of Columbia; children – Lesha Breeding (Glenn), Chuck Rogers, Teena Young (Chris Dobson) and Carla Baker (Mark), all of Columbia; a special person who was like a daughter – Bridgett Downey Lush (Charles) of Leitchfield; step-children – Todd Green (Donna) and Kim Pelly (Bobby), all of Columbia; seven grandchildren – Kristeena Breeding, Charles Breeding (Kate), Jessica Newby (Cameron), Kyle Young (Keri), Alex Young, Nealia Baker and Walter Baker; step-grandchildren – Chelsea Conover (Jared), Mandi Green, Luke Green and David Breeding; great-grandchildren – Karter Young, Kemma and Elsie Breeding, and Elli Newby; six step-great-grandchildren; siblings – Marsha VanArsdale of Columbia and David Grant (Toni) of Georgia; special caretaker – Katina Furkin; her special pet – Lily Pearl; and several other relatives and friends.

Funeral service – Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Barney Taylor and Bro. Darren Blair officiating.

Entombment in the Rogers Family Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation starts after 3 p.m. Friday.

Casket Bearers: Charles Breeding, Kyle Young, Alex Young, Walter Baker, Shane Grant, Tony Rodgers, Colton Downey, and Luke Green.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.