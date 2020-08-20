Pipeline company may help pay for road in commerce park

A pipeline company that halted a roadway expansion project in the Green River Commerce Park may help cover expenses if the road is built around the pipeline.

The Economic Development Authority had hired an engineer and was moving forward with plans for the road project in June when they were surprised by a message from an official at TC Energy.

EDA board chairman Bobby Morrison received an email stating that before the road could be built, EDA would have to pay for costs to test for pipeline safety as well as pay for any repair or replacement needed.

While there are several pipelines that run through the property, one in particular seems to be the focus of the concern.

Morrison told the EDA board Tuesday that he has been in talks with TC Energy and the pipeline company may consider covering expenses if EDA agrees to not build over the pipeline.

“The latest number they were talking about was possibly $300,000,” Morrison said.

The issue at this point is the need for an additional entrance into the park, and there is currently no access opportunity. The board has discussed several options, including buying property or obtaining easements. In June, the board voted to redesign the existing plan and develop the northern portion of the property, which allows access by the current entrance without crossing the pipeline.

No action was necessary on the topic.

Also during the meeting, Mayor Pamela Hoots updated the board on the city’s work with Senture, a call center company. Senture had representatives in Columbia and has hired around 60 to work from home at $12.50 per hour, plus incentives. Hoots said the company takes calls to set up Medicare appointments and handles unemployment calls for several states, among other things.

In addition to Morrison, EDA board members Ann Martin, Mark Dykes and Roger Meadows were in attendance.

By Sharon Burton

