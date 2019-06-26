Police Blotter: Accidents, arrests

On Monday the Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded to an auto injury accident in the Breeding community of Adair County.

The accident occurred when 20-year-old John White was traveling west on Flat Rock Road in his 2009 Ford car.

As White’s car rounded a curve, he lost control and side swept 41 year-old Jamie Nunn in his 1999 Dodge truck.

Both occupants involved were treated on the scene by Adair County EMS.

White was transported to T.J. Health Columbia for minor injuries.

Nunn was taken later by private means for possible minor injuries.

Deputy Brandon Hitch is the investigating officer.

Breeding Fire Department assisted on the scene.

On Tuesday Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Chandler Staten along with Deputy Justin Cross were serving a warrant at a residence on Liberty Road.

After making contact with the resident, deputies noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Consent to search the residence was given by Robert Campbell.

Methamphetamine was recovered and Campbell was arrested and charged for possession of a controlled

substance, 1st degree methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia buy/possess. Campbell was lodged in

the Adair County Regional Jail.

On Friday officers responded to a call on south Reed Street where they observed and approached a male

individual.

Upon speaking with the male and gaining consent to search his person, officers found him to be in

possession of a white crystal substance inside a pill bottle as well as drug paraphernalia, a small amount of

marijuana and narcotics.

Roger Janes, 54, of Columbia, was taken into custody and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia,

possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance class A misdemeanor and

possession of methamphetamine class D felony.

Officer Evan Burton was the arresting officer and was assisted by officer Anthony Darnell.