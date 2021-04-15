Poll: 29% of Ky. adults unlikely to get vaccine

Kentucky Health News

About 30 percent of Kentucky adults said in late winter that they probably or definitely wouldn’t take the coronavirus vaccine, but half of those people said they would be open to changing their mind if given more time and information, according to a poll taken for the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

The poll, among Kentucky adults Feb. 11 to March 12, was taken to learn more about Kentuckians’ opinions on coronavirus vaccines and about their intentions to take one or not. At the time, Kentucky was only vaccinating people over 60 and some others such as health-care workers and first responders.

Now, anyone 16 and older can get a shot, and more than 1.6 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a vaccine. That’s about 50% of Kentucky adults, Foundation CEO Ben Chandler said.

The poll found that 19% said they would definitely not get a vaccination and 10% said they would probably not. Those groups were asked, “Once more people in the U.S. start receiving vaccines for the coronavirus and there is more information about it , would you say it is possible you would decide to get a vaccine, or you are pretty certain that you would decide not to get a vaccine?”

Just over half, 51%, said they would. In reporting the results of this question, the foundation and the Institute for Policy Research at the University of Cincinnati, which conducted the poll, combined the “probably not” and “definitely not” groups and did not provide results for each group.

Chandler called the result good news and said it is key to Kentucky’s chances of reaching herd immunity, which will provide some protection for people unwilling or unable to get a coronavirus vaccine. “We need these folks in order to get there,” he said in a teleconference.

The foundation’s poll is consistent with national polls that have also found Republicans, men and rural residents are more reluctant than other groups to take a coronavirus vaccine.

The combined “probably not” and “definitely not” group in the Kentucky poll was more likely to be male, Republican, and to live in suburban or rural communities.

Among those who said they were willing to change their minds, 47% were Republicans, 50% were suburban, 53% were rural, and 53% were high-school graduates.

The less formal education a person had, the more likely they were to say that they would definitely or probably not get a vaccination.

On the other side of the coin, 76% of women, 87% of Democrats, 70% of independents, 80% of those living in urban areas and 81% of college graduates said they had already taken a vaccine or intended to.

The poll found that 71% of Kentucky adults had already been vaccinated or planned on getting a vaccine. Chandler said if all of them follows through, would get us “right at the edge of what we need to achieve herd immunity here in Kentucky,” with 70% to 85% of the population vaccinated.

Chandler also spoke about the importance of reaching herd immunity before the virus mutates to the point that the vaccine is no longer effective.

“If this virus mutates and is allowed to continue to produce these variants, at some point, there’s a tremendous concern that the variants may outpace the vaccine and inhibit the efficacy of the vaccine,” he said

Looking at motivation, the survey found Kentucky adults were evenly split on whether getting a coronavirus vaccine is a personal choice or is part of everyone’s responsibility to protect the health of the community.

Those who saw it as a personal choice were more likely to lack a high-school graduation, identify as Republican or independents, and live in rural communities.

Democrats, the college-educated and people in urban communities were more likely to see getting the vaccine as a community responsibility.

“This data will inform how we reach out to people to encourage more Kentuckians to roll up their leaves and get vaccinated,” Chandler said.

Chandler and Allison Adams, vice-president for policy at the foundation, said the the final push to get Kentuckians vaccinated will depend on what happens at the local level and that the information found in this poll can help local communities target their messaging.

Other findings in the poll: