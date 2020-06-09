Polls are now open, vote in-person at annex basement

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

The Primary election is June 23. In the Primary, voters can only vote their party.

FQ’S FOR VOTING IN PERSON

If I want to vote in person when can I do so? Anytime from now until Election Day June 23, 2020 What times can I vote in person? Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Election Day 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Where is the location to vote in person? Adair County Annex Basement, 424 Public Square, Columbia KY Is there an elevator going to the basement? Yes, there is an elevator or steps. Can I come any day or do I have to wait for Election Day? Voters may come at any time during the provided hours listed above. Is this the only location to vote in person? Yes. What will I need to vote? Proof of identity by one of these methods: Driver’s License (which is quickest), personal acquaintance with election officer, social security card, credit card, any ID card with picture and signature of voter, any KY state government issued ID card and any United State government issued ID card. Please have one of these ready.

IMPORTANT REMINDERS IF VOTING BY MAIL

If calling the Adair County Clerk’s office to request a ballot by mail, the deadline to do so is June 15 at 4:00 p.m.

If requesting a ballot by mail on the online secure portal www.GoVoteKy.com, the deadline is June 15 at 11:59 p.m.

If a voter requested a ballot by mail, they must carefully read the enclosed instructions, make sure all highlighted areas are signed and all envelopes are sealed.

Please make sure to return a mail ballot as soon as possible, either by mail or in the drop off box located within the County Clerk’s office.

For any questions, please call 270-384-2801 or email Lisa.Greer@ky.gov