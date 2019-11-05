Polls open today until 6 p.m.

It’s hard to miss the fact that there is a governor’s race in Kentucky because voters have been inundated with mailers and video advertising, but there are also several other top offices on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election Tuesday.

Incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, is sharing the top ticket with Lt. Gov candidate Ralph Alvarado and running against Attorney General Andy Beshear. Beshear’s running mate on the Democratic ticket is Jacqueline Coleman.

Also running for governor is Libertarian John Hicks, with Ann Cormican as his running mate.

Three other incumbents are also running. Allison Ball, a Republican, is vying to keep her position as state treasurer and is running against Democrat Michael Bowman.

Republican Ryan Quarles faces Democrat Robert Haley Conway and Libertarian John Gilpin in an effort to remain Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture.

Republican Mike Harmon, the state auditor, is running again and facing Democrat Sheri Donahue and Libertarian Kyle Hugenberg.

Kentuckians will get a new Attorney General, with Beshear running for governor instead of trying to keep his current position. Daniel Cameron, a Republican, is running against Democrat Gregory D. Stumbo.

Michael G. Adams, a Republican, and Heather French Henry, a Democrat, are running for Secretary of State. Voters will also vote for a Judge of the Court of Appeals in the 3rd Appellate District, 1st Division and will choose between Jacqueline M. Caldwell and Michael O. Caperton.