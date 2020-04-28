Positive Taylor County Case is Former Adair Nursing Home Resident

Adair County did not experience any confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday, but a new case confirmed in Taylor County is a 94-year-old female who was moved from Summit Manor Nursing Home several days ago to live with family in Taylor County, according to Taylor County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Dooley.

The 10-county Lake Cumberland area experienced five new cases Monday – one in Clinton, two in Pulaski, one in Taylor, and one in Wayne County. There was one death confirmed in Russell County.