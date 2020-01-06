Post 15 December monthly activity report

During the month of December 2019, there were 23 traffic accidents investigated by the State Police working in the Post 15 area in the 11 counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor and Washington.

There were no fatal collisions during the month of December in the Post 15 area.

This brings our yearly fatality count to 23 compared with 30 through this same period in 2018.

Statewide fatality count stands at 720 compared with 724 through this same period in 2018.

During the month of December 2019, there were 1102 citations written, 314 courtesy notices written, 519 complaints answered, 104 motorists assisted, 48 criminal cases opened and 270 criminal arrests made.