Potential winter storm

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

From Mike Keltner, Adair Co. Emergency Management Director:

We encourage citizens to use Today, 02/09/2020, to prepare for this incoming potential ice event. With a greater potential of ice we can expect power loss potential to rise. Please use the hours today to get ahead of this and prepare your family.

From National Weather Service:

Continue to see a slight southward trend in the axis of greatest ice accumulations, with the highest chances to see greater than 0.25 inch of ice generally between the Western Kentucky/Bluegrass Parkways and the Cumberland Parkway. Expect we may still see minor adjustments north or south in coming updates.

Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of southern Indiana and much of Kentucky and has been expanded to include Scott and Allen Counties (KY) within our CWA. The Watch has also been expanded in time through 7PM EST/6 PM CST Thursday evening. It is likely portions of the Winter Storm Watch will be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning later today.