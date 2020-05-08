A Statement on Fall 2020 Operations of Campbellsville University from President Michael V. Carter, Ph.D.

Beloved, I pray that in all respects you may prosper and be in good health, just as your soul prospers. 3 John 1:2

Campbellsville University prepares servant leaders through Christian higher education. For more than 114 years, we have held true to our mission. Students have relied on this institution to lay the foundations of their successes and we will make it possible for them to continue to do so. Campbellsville University has weathered storms throughout her history, and she will persevere during this COVID-19 tempest as well.

After much counsel we have made the decision to begin face-to-face in-classroom instruction for the Fall 2020 semester. This will be done in accordance with state health regulations. Students deserve an opportunity to pursue an education and we will be ready to meet their needs.

The past two months have tested our resolve, demanded ingenuity and created challenges we never expected we would face. But, CU has kept the course. The faculty and staff have been innovative in delivery and processing. They have met challenges with a drive to serve our students. As we look to the future, we know difficulties will continue to arise. Campbellsville University will continue to face them head on and be prepared to operate in the “new normal.”

It is our mission to provide Christian higher education for which we have been well known. While we are still developing the Fall term details for residence halls, student services, academic scheduling, athletics and the many other people-related activities, know that a healthy environment will be the primary concern. Specifics for the plans will be released in early June.

May 7, 2020

For Immediate Release

President Carter releases statement on Campbellsville University’s fall term return to face-to-face operations

By Joan C. McKinney, director, Office of University Communications

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Campbellsville University President Michael V. Carter announced today that the university will begin face-to-face in-classroom instruction for the fall 2020 semester.

Carter said this will be done in accordance with national and state health regulations.

“Students deserve an opportunity to pursue an education, and we will be ready to meet their needs,” Carter said. “Campbellsville University has weathered storms throughout her history and she will persevere during this COVID-19 tempest as well.”

Carter said the decision was made after much counsel including information gained from the Staged ReOpen Committee (SRC), a university group determining steps in reopening the university.

“While we are still developing the fall term details for residence halls, student services, academic scheduling, athletics and the many other people-related activities, know that a healthy environment will be the primary concern,” Carter said.

Specifics for the plans will be released in early June, he said.

The university plans to open with as much normalcy in the fall, but there will be contingency plans.

Carter said the opening will be done in collaboration with state officials and regional health agencies. He said Campbellsville University’s regional centers will be working with local health departments reflecting their locales.

Dr. Donna Hedgepath, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said,“Students will continue to receive a quality education in face-to-face courses during the fall 2020 semester at Campbellsville University. The university will accommodate all students while keeping everyone safe.”

Dr. Shane Garrison, vice president for enrollment, said, “New students and their families can rest assured that we are doing everything possible to create a campus environment that is ready for them in the fall.

Carter said a decision concerning athletics for the fall will be made after receiving information by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA), United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) the Mid-South Conference, four sports organizations to whom the university belongs.

Campbellsville University prepares servant leaders through Christian higher education, Carter said.

“For more than 114 years, we have held true to our mission. Students have relied on this institution to lay the foundations of their successes, and we will make it possible for them to continue to do so,” he said.

“The past two months have tested our resolve, demanded ingenuity and created challenges we never expected we would face. But CU has kept the course. The faculty and staff have been innovative in delivery and processing. They have met challenges with a drive to serve our students,” Carter said.

“Faculty, staff and coaches look forward to seeing our new and returning students this fall!” Hedgepath said.

Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 11,900 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The university has Kentucky based off-campus centers in Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville. Out-of-state centers include two in California at Los Angeles and Lathrop, located in the San Francisco Bay region. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.

Campbellsville University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award certificates, associate, baccalaureate, masters and doctoral degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the status of Campbellsville University.