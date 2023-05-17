PRIMARY 2023 ADAIR COUNTY RESULTS

REPUBLICAN
GOVERNOR
Daniel Cameron 817 (State Winner)
Kelly Craft 709
Ryan Quarles 563
Eric Deters 52
Mike Harmon 47
Alan Keck 24
David O. Cooper 13
Robbie C. Smith 12
Bob DeVore 10
Johnny Ray Rice 8
Dennis Ray Ormerod 5
Jacob Clark 3
SECRETARY OF STATE
Michael Adams 1407 (State winner)
Stephen L Knipper 308
Allen Maricle 123
AUDITOR OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS
Allison Ball 1449 (State winner)
Derek Petteys 434
STATE TREASURER
Mark H. Metcalf 1004 (State winner)
Andrew Cooperrider 577
O. C. “OJ” Oleka 224
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Jonathan Shell 967 (State winner)
Richard Heath 852
DEMOCRAT
GOVERNOR
Andy Beshear 281 (State winner)
Peppy Martin 15
Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young 14
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Sierra J. Enlow 154 (State winner)
Mikael Malone 127