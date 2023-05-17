Adair County Community Voice

Thoughtful, Thorough, and Truthful News Coverage in Columbia, Kentucky

PRIMARY 2023 ADAIR COUNTY RESULTS

REPUBLICAN

GOVERNOR
Daniel Cameron      817 (State Winner)
Kelly Craft 709
Ryan Quarles  563
Eric Deters 52
Mike Harmon 47
Alan Keck 24
David O. Cooper    13
Robbie C. Smith  12
Bob DeVore  10
Johnny Ray Rice  8
Dennis Ray Ormerod  5
Jacob Clark      3

 

SECRETARY OF STATE
Michael Adams 1407 (State winner)
Stephen L Knipper   308
Allen Maricle  123

 

AUDITOR OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS
Allison Ball   1449 (State winner)
Derek Petteys    434

 

STATE TREASURER
Mark H. Metcalf 1004 (State winner)
Andrew Cooperrider   577
O. C. “OJ” Oleka   224

 

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Jonathan Shell   967 (State winner)
Richard Heath   852

 

DEMOCRAT

GOVERNOR
Andy Beshear  281 (State winner)
Peppy Martin 15
Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young 14

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Sierra J. Enlow 154 (State winner)
Mikael Malone  127

 

 

 

 

 

 