Primary voting ends tomorrow at 6 p.m.

DEADLINES FOR JUNE 23, 2020 PRIMARY

Deadline to request a ballot to be mailed was Monday, June 15

If you missed that deadline you can still vote in person at the Adair County Annex Basement, 424 Public Square, Columbia KY 42728 during the following times.

Monday June 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Election Day June 23 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Remember you do not have to wait to Election Day to come in and vote in person if that was your choice. You may come in at any of the times listed above.

It is the same building that has the Adair County Clerk’s Office, PVA, County Judge, Sheriff, and County Attorney. It is on the corner of the square located across from the Old Courthouse, when you enter the front doors, directly ahead you will see the elevator or the steps. Go directly downstairs and there will be precinct workers.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

If you have received a ballot by mail please make sure to have it post marked if mailing by June 23. You may also drop the ballot off in the secure ballot drop off box located within our office, 424 Public Square, Ste 3, Columbia KY 42728. Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 to 11:00