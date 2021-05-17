Priscilla Smith, 86, of Edmonton, formerly of Breeding, died Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Glenview Health Care Facility in Glasgow.

She was born January 11, 1935, in Adair County, to the late Carl and Irene Lacy Curry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ross Curry.

Priscilla was a member of Breeding United Methodist Church and was employed by Edmonton Manufacturing for many years.

Survivors include: son – Jewel Smith of Edmonton; and two granddaughters – Ashley Smith of Glasgow and Morgan (Mark) Jones of Nashville, TN

Funeral service was Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, with Bro. Larry Wisdom officiating

Burial in Fudge Cemetery

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements