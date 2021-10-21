This story first appeared in the Oct. 14 issue of the Community Voice. For the latest local news and sports, call 270-384-9454 for a subscription.

In recent months, the county government has spent hours developing and discussing an ordinance that was proposed following complaints of unattended cats by one homeowner. On Tuesday, that ordinance died.

“This probably should have been a civil case and the fiscal court not gotten involved,” County Judge Executive Gale Cowan said during what may be the last of many discussions about what was first dubbed a “cat ordinance.”

Numerous complaints have been made about a house in a subdivision owned by Alan Burton. Burton, who is a county employee, attended a fiscal court meeting in August and identified himself as the cat owner whose neighbors have complained to magistrates.

Magistrates did not go easy on Burton, with magistrate Chris Reeder telling him that he is a terrible neighbor. In the end, however, they failed to even make a motion to give final approval to their own ordinance.

Magistrate Daryl Flatt, who has led the charge for an ordinance, said he still has issues with the enforcement aspect of the ordinance. The ordinance would require anyone with 10 cats or dogs or a combination of 10 to restrict the animals to approved kennels and purchase a kennel license.

Enforcement would only take place should there be a complaint and violations could lead to court action.

Sammy Baker said there is a house in his district that “looks like a garbage truck wrecked in the yard,” but forcing a cleanup according to a county nuisance ordi- nance has so far been unsuccessful.

“I’m afraid this will be the same way,” Baker said.

After a 10-minute dis- cussion, a final reading on the ordinance failed to receive a motion for approval.

Cowan Seeks State Fund- ing to Repair Courthouse

Also during Tuesday’s regular fiscal court meet- ing, Cowan told magis- trates she hopes to seek state funding to make repairs for the historic courthouse. The ceiling has fallen in after leaks in a couple of rooms and the building is “getting in bad shape,” Cowan said.

She asked magistrates if they wanted to seek funding to remove wings that are not part of the original portion of the building and they agreed that would be the best option.

She said she has talk- ed with Sen. Max Wise and talked with Rep. Bam Carney before he became ill. She has now talked with Rep. Josh