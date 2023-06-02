Public invited to discuss mental health needs of  families and children at virtual meetings

FRANKFORT– The public is invited to virtual town hall meetings this month to talk about mental health challenges for Kentucky families and children, including those that result in children being placed in foster care. Anyone with input on this topic is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings June 6, 8, 20 or 22. Registration is required. Due to confidentiality, specific cases will not be discussed.

A session for residents of Adair County is set for Thursday, June 8 at 11 a.m. CDT. Registration is required at bit.ly/June82023. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link before the meeting.

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards statewide are hosting the town halls.

Mental health and substance misuse are significant factors in families being referred to the foster care system for child abuse and neglect. And while mental health treatment rates are low for all young people with major depression, young people of color are much less likely to receive treatment for depression than those who are white. Among the questions for discussion at the town halls are:

Are families and children struggling with unmet mental health needs for treatment or counseling in your community?

What are the barriers to accessing mental health care?

What solutions are available to remove barriers to access and treatment?

What specific solutions could improve treatment and access for children of color?

Findings from the meetings will be reported to the state CFCRB and included in its annual recommendations to the Supreme Court of Kentucky, the governor and legislature. The meetings are among the reforms called for in House Bill 1, which was passed in 2018 to address issues with foster care and adoption processes. The legislation requires CFCRBs to offer regional meetings at least twice a year to get public input on the foster care system.

Those who are unable to attend the town hall in their region may register for a meeting in another region.

Other meetings will be:

– Tuesday, June 6 at 11 a.m. CDT. Registration required at bit.ly/June62023.

– Tuesday, June 20 at 11 a.m. CDT. Registration required at bit.ly/June202023.

– Thursday, June 22 at 11 a.m. CDT. Registration required at bit.ly/June222023.

For more information, email [email protected].