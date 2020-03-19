Pulaski County has Positive COVID-19 CASE

SECOND DEATH RECORDED

ALL GATHERINGS ARE BANNED

MARCH 19, 2020

Pulaski County has now been added to the list of counties where a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed.

As of Thursday afternoon there have been 47 positive cases in Kentucky, with Gov. Beshear announcing the second death during his daily afternoon press conference. A 64-year-old Jefferson County man died March 13 but tests just recently came back confirming the cause of death.

Eleven counties have had confirmed cases, with Jefferson County having 17 cases, Harrison and Fayette seven cases each, Montgomery, Bourbon, Clark and Henderson counties with two cases each, and Nelson, Lyon, Kenton, Franklin, Warren, Daviess, Pulaski and Christian counties each with one case.

A 6-year-old has now tested positive in Jefferson County. Beshear said children can get the virus but they are highly resilient toward it. An 8-month-old has also tested positive, but both children are doing well, Beshear said.

Pulaski County has the first confirmed case in the Lake Cumberland District Health Department district. The District represents Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, McCreary, Pulaski, Russell, Taylor and Wayne counties.

Beshear also announced Thursday afternoon that he signed an executive order banning all gatherings, including church services.

Beshear also responded to rumors that the National Guard would be called to enforce a lock down tomorrow, saying that is not true.

He said they are working to provide for small business loans and hopes to announce additional steps next week to assist small businesses being affected by closures.

As for unemployment insurance, Besehar said they have a schedule for people to file, which can be found online at http://kycovid19.ky.gov. People will not be penalized for waiting until their scheduled day to apply.