Pulaski County is location of latest COVID-19 outbreak in Lake Cumberland district

Lake Cumberland District Health Department reports on Aug. 18:

Deaths: We are happy to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 47 deaths resulting in a 3.1% mortality rate among known cases.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 21 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 153 hospitalizations resulting in a 10.2% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 66% of ICU beds and 26% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 22 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 2; Cumberland: 4; Pulaski: 6; Russell: 3; Taylor: 6; and, Wayne: 1. In all, we have released 84.8% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 1,507 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This has resulted in us reaching out to over 9,047 contacts (a rough average of 6 contacts per case).

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 182 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. Of those active cases, 50 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 19 today: Casey: 1; Clinton: 1; Cumberland: 1; Green: 3; and, Pulaski: 13. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.015. This means our total case count is projected to double every 47.6 days. The new cases include:

Casey: A 52-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 62-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 1-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 74-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 67-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 84-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 74-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 42-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 71-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 81-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

We are happy to report no new deaths and that we released 3 more cases as recovered than we added new cases. However, our hospitalizations went up by 1.

We unfortunately must report another long-term care outbreak, this time in Pulaski. Also, one of the private schools in our district that had already opened to in-person instruction a few days ago has already had to shift to virtual instruction due to a COVID-19 cluster. That particular school hopes to be able to return to in-person instruction in a couple of weeks.

Our hopes and prayers go out to everyone who is suffering during this pandemic. Not only the positive cases and those who have lost loved ones; but the staff at the medical facilities and residential facilities who are having to work so hard; the businesses that have suffered financial loss; the children who have missed in-person instruction; and, the general population who has had to endure the restrictions and frustrations related to this pandemic. We in public health are frustrated, too, and long for all of this to be over. We so look forward to the day a vaccine is developed.

Please help us slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing your face covering, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing your hand hygiene, increasing your general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of your face.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 1,507 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 40,342 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of 08/18/20 (this includes 40,299 statewide plus 43 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.