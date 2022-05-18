Quality depth could be factor for ACHS at region track meet

When Jamie Bryant saw the number of students that came out for the Adair County High School track team this season, he had to smile. Bryant, who has been part of the Indian program for years, has seen many seasons when his meet participation rosters were slim.

Not the case this year. Bryant and his staff have almost 50 track and field standouts on the team and the result has been, among other things, a team victory in the prestigious Terry Reed Classic, four new school records, and multiple conference championships.

“We felt like we would be very competitive this year,” said Bryant. “When Toma and Mya (Miller) transferred in that picked us up. They both have been great additions and that gave us two talented pieces to add. We have depth, and this year we have quality depth.”

The region championships will be May 24 at Warren East High School in Bowling Green. The first event will go at 5 p.m. The Class 2A State Championships will be June 3 at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

The ACHS athletes participating in the boys’ region meet will be Jacob Boutte, Leland Brady, Weston Bullock, Michael Gold, Lane Grant, Nathan Hines, Kolt King, Jakeb Lacy, Jayden Miller, Toma Miller, Dylan Pierce, Luke Rich, Travis Watson, Carter White, Bryant Robinson, Dylan Strong, and Kaden Wasson.

“I am looking forward to everything on the boys’ side,” Bryant said. “We’ve got a couple of units that really stand out. You have to start out with fifth-year senior Dylan Pierce. He is on the 4×100 relay, he will also run the 100 .,eters. Dylan also helps us by throwing over 100 feet in the discus and 40 feet in the shot.”

Bryant also mentioned Lane Grant, Carter White, Luke Rich, and Kaden Wasson among others.

The Lady Indians also have multiple athletes Bryant feels can contend for the top spots in the region. Participating for the Adair County girls will be Mackenzie Bennett, Mayatu Brown, Malanna Burton, Brianna Hillock, Zowi Martin, Mya Miller, Jayden Montgomery, Audrey Rowe, Sophie Smith, and Alyssa Wilson.

“Mya Miller, we will be watching her in the 100 meters and the 300 hurdles. She has a real chance to make state in those two events,” Bryant said. “The the 4×100 and 4×200 units are, I think, top-5 units in each event.

“To me, the big surprise is Mya Brown. She is always going to be a wild card in the region. I think she could slip in there in the 100 meters and the 200 meters.”

The coach thinks the region title is up for grabs with Elizabethtown and Bardstown leading the way. He said Adair County can be in the mix if the Indians and Lady Indians run their best. One disadvantage is ACHS doesn’t have a pole vaulter, someone in the girls’ 3200 meters and a girls’ high jumper.