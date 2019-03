Rachel Brown is an eighth student at Adair County Middle School and daughter of Randy and Janella Brown. Rachel is a starter on the ACMS volleyball team. She is one of the most positive people to be around. She is always willing to lend a helping hand and to share a smile when just walking down the hallway. She shows compassion for classmates and entertains with her beautiful singing voice during talent shows over the past three years.

