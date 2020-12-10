Raiders lose to Shawnee State

Dec. 10, 2020

The Lindsey Wilson College men’s basketball team fell to Shawnee State (Ohio) by a final score of 67-47 on Saturday afternoon at Biggers Sports Center.

Lindsey Wilson never seemed to find their rhythm offensively as the Bears’ defense was relentless. LWC shot just 31 percent from the floor on 18-of-58 shooting in a game where they didn’t make a three-point attempt.

Colen Gaynor led the Blue Raiders with 11 points and 10 rebounds to pick up a double-double. Elijah Jordan was the only other LWC player to finish in double figures with 10 points.

Lindsey Wilson trailed 37-25 at the break.

In the second half, Lindsey Wilson showed signs of life, trimming its deficit to just eight points multiple times in the half. Shawnee State had an answer for every Blue Raider comeback bid as it took the game by 20 points at 67-47.

Lindsey Wilson returns to the court on Dec. 31 with a road game at No. 1-ranked Georgetown at 2:30 p.m..