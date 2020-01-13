Ramona Barbee, 80, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 9, 1939, in Sparksville, Kentucky, to the late Ottie and Maxine Harvey Wheeler. She was one of the most loved high school teachers in Adair County and impacted so many lives, retiring after 27 years in the Adair County School System, most of those years in the business department. She always rooted for the underprivileged student to excel and become the most they could be. She always brought a smile to whomever she met and welcomed everyone for an amazing country cooked meal. She was a member of Columbia Christian Church.

She married Joe L. Barbee of Columbia, Kentucky and together they had two daughters.

Survivors include:

Her daughters – Susan Barbee-Harvey and husband Terry of Columbia and Sarah Espinosa and husband Victor of Lexington

Her granddaughter – Annelise Kate Espinosa

Funeral service – Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Martin officiating

Burial in Columbia Cemetery

Visitation on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and any time before service Wednesday

The family would prefer that a donation to Hosparus be made in place of flowers. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home

Casket Bearers: William Burton, Tommy Phelps, Tommy Grider, Henry Sandusky, Matt Loy, Chuck Rogers

Honorary: Larry Legg, Lynn Earl Huddleston, Jack Collins, Dr. Mark Hyatt, Glenn Breeding

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com