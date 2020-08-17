Ramona Holmes Withers Lane, 81, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her residence, with her family by her side. Born in Vester, KY she was the daughter of the late Willie and Rena Burton Holmes.

Ms. Lane was of the Baptist faith. She loved life and lived it to the fullest and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include four children Vickie Withers Thompson, Pam Spires (Jeralyn) and Michael Withers all of Columbia and Michelle Maldonado (Tony) of Russell Springs; four grandchildren Richard Paul, Brandon Spires (Jaclyn), Blake Spires and Shelby Maldonado; a step-grandson Anthony Maldonado; three great-grandchildren Brady, Jaidon and Kylie Spires; a sister Naomi Burton (Leonard) of Elizabethtown, KY; a brother Kenneth Holmes of Russell Springs, KY and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son-in-law David Thompson; two brothers Ronald and Donald Holmes; three sisters Iola and Gwendola Holmes and Nola Vena Crawhorn.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Bearwallow Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00pm and continue on Thursday morning until time for the service at the funeral home.

Bro. Bobby Withers will be officiating and pallbearers will be Brady Spires, Brandon Auterson, Billy Withers, David Withers, Rodney Holmes and Willie Holmes. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Paul, Brandon Spires, Blake Spires, Jaidon Spires, Kylie Spires, Eric Antle, Elizabeth Flatt and Shelby Maldonado.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Green River Hosparus or Gideon Bibles and can be left at the funeral home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.