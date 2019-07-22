Randall “Randy” Lee Rowe, 71, a resident of Daleville, Indiana, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at his residence.

He was born March 21, 1948 in Columbia, Kentucky to the late R.D. Rowe & Norene Burris Rowe. He was a 1967 graduate of Daleville High School and had managed several companies, including Independence Corregated. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 446, where he had been commander.

Survivors Include:

His Wife – Gaynell Rowe of Daleville, IN

One Son – Gregory Keith Rowe of Bloomington, IN

One Daughter – Carrie Jo Yoder of Daleville, IN

Three Grandchildren – Lauren, Sarah & Stephanie Yoder

Two Sisters – Irene (Gary) Sneed of Daleville, IN & Patty Lafollette of Avon, IN

One Brother – Mark Rowe of Anderson, IN

Step-brother – Glenn (Jean) Rowe of Kentucky

Several nieces & nephews also survive

Funeral Service – Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Ballard & Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville, Indiana with Pastor Marty Ballard officiating

Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson, IN

Visitation on Monday after 12 noon until the time of the service

Memorials may be made to the Cure’s Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 200, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481

An online guestbook may be signed at www.ballardandsons.com

This obituary information is a courtesy of Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in Columbia