Randy Huckaby, 64, of Columbia, Kentucky (the Cane Valley community) died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home.
He was born September 29, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Jesse Hobart and Juanita Saunders Huckaby and employed by Osh Kosh B’Gosh for several years and most recently a carpenter.
Survivors include:
His wife – Malinda Dye Huckaby of Columbia
One son – Dustin Huckaby of Columbia
Two daughters – Kim Popplewell and husband Chris, Amanda Dartt and husband Josh all of Columbia
One brother – Raymond Huckaby of Russell Springs
One sister – Jean Terry of Columbia
Two grandchildren – Brooklyn and Addie Popplewell
Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends
Funeral service – Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Stanley Watson officiating
Burial in Cane Valley Cemetery
Casket Bearers: Rodney Huckaby, Roger Huckaby, Darrell Foster, Paul Phelps, Tim Perkins, Adan Gentry, Brent Terry, Jesse Huckaby
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements