Randy Huckaby, 64, of Columbia, Kentucky (the Cane Valley community) died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home.

He was born September 29, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Jesse Hobart and Juanita Saunders Huckaby and employed by Osh Kosh B’Gosh for several years and most recently a carpenter.

Survivors include:

His wife – Malinda Dye Huckaby of Columbia

One son – Dustin Huckaby of Columbia

Two daughters – Kim Popplewell and husband Chris, Amanda Dartt and husband Josh all of Columbia

One brother – Raymond Huckaby of Russell Springs

One sister – Jean Terry of Columbia

Two grandchildren – Brooklyn and Addie Popplewell

Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Stanley Watson officiating

Burial in Cane Valley Cemetery

Casket Bearers: Rodney Huckaby, Roger Huckaby, Darrell Foster, Paul Phelps, Tim Perkins, Adan Gentry, Brent Terry, Jesse Huckaby

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

